Watch CBS News
Crime

Man robbed, shot while riding the LRT in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for February 3rd 2024
WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for February 3rd 2024 01:57

ST. PAUL — A 27-year-old man was shot while on the light rail. 

Saint Paul police say the shooting happened near E. 12th Street and Robert Street. They arrived on scene to find a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. 

The man was transported to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. 

The victim says that he was being robbed before the shooting occurred. The suspect then ran off. 

Police searched the area but could not find shooter. This remains an active investigation. 

WCCO will update this story as more information becomes available. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 9:22 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.