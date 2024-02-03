Man robbed, shot while riding the LRT in St. Paul

ST. PAUL — A 27-year-old man was shot while on the light rail.

Saint Paul police say the shooting happened near E. 12th Street and Robert Street. They arrived on scene to find a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The man was transported to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim says that he was being robbed before the shooting occurred. The suspect then ran off.

Police searched the area but could not find shooter. This remains an active investigation.

WCCO will update this story as more information becomes available.