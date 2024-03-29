Man pleads guilty to abducting son in central Minnesota, lengthy standoff with police

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — A 42-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the abduction of his young son and a subsequent standoff with police last summer in central Minnesota.

According to court documents filed Thursday in Sherburne County, Scott Henrikson entered a guilty plea to kidnapping and domestic abuse no contact order charges in the July 29 incident. As part of his plea agreement, charges of theft of a motor vehicle and domestic assault will be dropped.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Henrikson punched her in the stomach while she was driving with their 2-year-old son in Becker on July 29. She says the boy started to scream, and Henrikson then hit the boy's legs.

The woman, who has sole custody of the boy, stopped the vehicle and got out to get help. Henrikson then got into the driver's seat and sped off on Highway 10 with the boy, leading to an AMBER Alert.

In the early morning hours of July 30, law enforcement were called to a home in Baxter on a tip that Henrikson and the boy were barricaded inside a garage. When officers arrived, they looked into the garage and saw Henrikson inside the vehicle.

Police say Henrikson ignored the commands of law enforcement to come out. A perimeter was then set up around the neighborhood and the garage was surrounded.

After a lengthy standoff, the Crow Wing County tactical response team entered the garage and rescued the boy. Henrickson was also taken into custody.

Henrikson had active arrest warrants out for him at the time of the standoff. His criminal history includes a domestic assault conviction from 2022.

According to the plea agreement, Henrikson agreed to a sentence of 70 months, nearly six years, in prison. He will also need to register as a predatory offender. His official sentencing is scheduled for April 25.