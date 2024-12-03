Authorities searching for man missing in Cannon Falls woods

2 hospitalized after falling through Woodbury lake, and more headlines

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — Authorities plan to continue searching Tuesday for a southern Minnesota man who disappeared Monday evening.

The 60-year-old man was walking his dog in the woods near the 300 block of Larkspur Lane in Cannon Falls, the city's police department said. He was reported missing around 8:11 p.m.

Several agencies joined the search and authorities tracked the man's footprints on the ground and through the air, but they did not find him. At 2:20 a.m., the search was called off, but authorities planned to resume at 9 a.m.

"The Cannon Falls Police Department is asking people to not attempt to conduct a search on their own, as that will only hinder the official search efforts," the department said.

Authorities did not identify or describe the missing man.