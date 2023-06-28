Man meets up with undercover cop to sell items stolen from Ollie's Service

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A man allegedly met up with undercover Alexandria police officer to sell items he stole days prior from Ollie's Service storage area.

According to a press release from the Alexandria Police Department, a man cut the fence and broke into Ollie's Service storage area where he stole several tools and a 2014 ATV overnight on Sunday.

The Alexandria Police Department then worked with store employees to track down the stolen items through an internet ad posted by the man who allegedly stole the items, then contacted him and arranged a meet up.

On Tuesday, an undercover cop met up with the suspect and arrested him on burglary of a stolen vehicle, DWI, theft, and drug charges.

All stolen items have been recovered, including the ATV, according to police.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Douglas County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

The case remains under investigation by the Alexandria Police Department.