Man hit, killed while removing deer he struck from road

Multi-vehicle crash occurs outside HCMC, and more headlines

MARSHAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man trying to remove a deer he hit from an eastern Minnesota roadway died after another driver struck him, authorities said.

A 69-year-old Hastings man hit a deer on County Road 46 near General Sieben Drive in Marshan Township Wednesday morning, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said.

The man pulled over and began removing the deer. A second driver stopped to help, and that driver reported a third driver struck the Hastings man. Deputies were at the scene just one minute later, the sheriff's office said, and tried to save the man's life, but he died.

The driver who hit the man was cooperative and not hurt, according to the sheriff's office.

Multiple agencies are investigating the fatal crash.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, deer crashes peak in the fall. Just two days before the Hastings man's death, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a warning on social media about deer on state roads.

"Deer are on the move," MnDOT said. "Stay alert, especially near wooded areas and during dawn and dusk when deer are most active. Slow down and drive safe."