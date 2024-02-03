Man killed, others injured in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is dead and two more are injured after a shooting inside a Minneapolis residence Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a shooting at a home near 38th and E 39th street. When they arrived on scene they found a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old man both with injuries.

They also found an 18-year-old fatally shot.

Police believe the 18-year-old shot the other two men before shooting himself. The other two are expected to survive.

Police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story, WCCO will update as new information comes to light.