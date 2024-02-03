Watch CBS News
Crime

Man killed, others injured in Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Feb. 3, 2024
Morning headlines from Feb. 3, 2024 01:25

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is dead and two more are injured after a shooting inside a Minneapolis residence Saturday morning. 

Police say they responded to a shooting at a home near 38th and E 39th street. When they arrived on scene they found a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old man both with injuries. 

They also found an 18-year-old fatally shot. 

Police believe the 18-year-old shot the other two men before shooting himself. The other two are expected to survive. 

Police are investigating the shooting. 

This is a developing story, WCCO will update as new information comes to light. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 5:05 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.