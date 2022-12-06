Man killed in St. Paul's 35th homicide of 2022
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating the city's 35th homicide of the year, which took place on the city's east side.
Overnight, officers found a man not breathing in a parking lot on the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane. He'd been shot, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact police.
No one is in custody.
