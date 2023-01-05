Man killed in overnight apartment fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis fire officials say a man is dead following an apartment fire overnight.

According to the fire department, crews were dispatched at around 2:15 a.m. Thursday to a multi-story apartment building on the 1500 block of Portland Avenue.

There, fire crews forced entry to a first-floor apartment that had light smoke coming from the door. They then found an unresponsive man lying in the entryway of the apartment unit.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Fire crews found black smoke in the apartment unit and a bed that had been on fire that burned itself out prior to the fire crews' arrival. No fire extension beyond the apartment unit of origin," the fire department said in a release.

The Minneapolis Police Department was also called to the scene due to the death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.