Man killed in overnight apartment fire in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis fire officials say a man is dead following an apartment fire overnight.

According to the fire department, crews were dispatched at around 2:15 a.m. Thursday to a multi-story apartment building on the 1500 block of Portland Avenue.

There, fire crews forced entry to a first-floor apartment that had light smoke coming from the door. They then found an unresponsive man lying in the entryway of the apartment unit.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Fire crews found black smoke in the apartment unit and a bed that had been on fire that burned itself out prior to the fire crews' arrival. No fire extension beyond the apartment unit of origin," the fire department said in a release.

The Minneapolis Police Department was also called to the scene due to the death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 8:57 AM

