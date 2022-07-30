Man killed in late night shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in Minneapolis.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday on the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue. Police arrived at the scene to find the man with life-threatening gunshot wounds in an alley.
The victim died at the hospital. Officers believe he was in his late teens.
This is the 52nd homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.
