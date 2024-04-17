Man killed in head-on collision with pickup truck in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — One person is dead and two are injured following a crash in a northern Twin Cities suburb Tuesday evening.

Multiple agencies responded to a crash near Main Street Northwest and Wedgewood Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids around 5:42 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Police say a man in a hatchback was driving eastbound on Main Street Northwest when the vehicle entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Responders attempted life-saving measures on the driver of the hatchback, but he died at the scene, the sheriff's office reports. His identity will be released at a later time.

A man and a boy in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries in the crash. The man went to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation.