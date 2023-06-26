Man killed in Eden Prairie house fire
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – A man is dead following a house fire Sunday night in Eden Prairie.
The city's fire chief says crews were called to the 12000 block of Oxbow Drive just after 7 p.m., and they arrived to see smoke pouring out of the home's second floor.
Firefighters were also told someone was trapped in the home, and they eventually found a man's body inside. No one else was hurt.
The State Fire Marshal is helping EPFD investigate the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.