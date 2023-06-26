Watch CBS News
Man killed in Eden Prairie house fire

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – A man is dead following a house fire Sunday night in Eden Prairie.

The city's fire chief says crews were called to the 12000 block of Oxbow Drive just after 7 p.m., and they arrived to see smoke pouring out of the home's second floor.

Firefighters were also told someone was trapped in the home, and they eventually found a man's body inside. No one else was hurt.

The State Fire Marshal is helping EPFD investigate the fire.

June 25, 2023

