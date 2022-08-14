Watch CBS News
Man killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Officials say a 57-year-old man died in an ATV crash in Brooklyn Park Friday evening.

Richard Meyer crashed in Monroe Park around 7:45 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. He died of multiple blunt force injuries, the examiner's report states.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said he was the only occupant of the ATV.

