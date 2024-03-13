Watch CBS News
Man killed in garage fire near Detroit Lakes

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

DETROIT TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man is dead following a garage fire Tuesday evening in northwestern Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called at about 5 p.m. to a property on Brandy Lake Road in Detroit Township, just northwest of Detroit Lakes, where they found a fully engulfed garage.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pulled from the garage by a neighbor and family members before crews arrived. He was flown to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he later died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office is still investigating, and says fire departments from Detroit Lakes and neighboring Audubon assisted at the scene.

Stephen Swanson

First published on March 13, 2024 / 12:56 PM CDT

