Man killed by train in Rochester

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 12, 2024

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Rochester man who got too close to a moving boxcar died after being struck by a train Saturday night, police said.

The train struck the man around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Civic Center Drive Northwest and First Avenue Northwest, according to the Rochester Police Department.

He was taken to the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, where he died, police said.

He has not been publicly identified, but police said he was 23 years old.

Police said a suspected impaired driver drove through the blocked-off scene after the train crash and hit the side of a nearby apartment building, but no one was injured. The driver was arrested.