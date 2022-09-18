Watch CBS News
Crime

Man killed after Loring Park shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Addressing shootings and safety downtown Minneapolis
Addressing shootings and safety downtown Minneapolis 02:09

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead after a shooting near Loring Park early Sunday morning.

Minneapolis police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Harmon Place around 5:20 a.m. to find a 28-year-old man suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man later died at the hospital.

Police believe that there was verbal altercation, which escalated into gunfire.

No one has been arrested at this time.

On Saturday, three separate shootings in the downtown area left seven people injured. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 8:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.