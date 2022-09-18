Man killed after Loring Park shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead after a shooting near Loring Park early Sunday morning.

Minneapolis police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Harmon Place around 5:20 a.m. to find a 28-year-old man suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man later died at the hospital.

Police believe that there was verbal altercation, which escalated into gunfire.

No one has been arrested at this time.

On Saturday, three separate shootings in the downtown area left seven people injured.