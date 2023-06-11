Man kicks down door of St. Paul home, fires shots before leading police on car chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man kicked down the door of a home in St. Paul and fired multiple shots before fleeing in a vehicle and leading police on a chase on a Twin Cities freeway Sunday morning, police said.

The St. Paul Police Department said the incident started when a 911 caller reported "a known male" breaking down a door and firing shots on the 900 block of Fremont Avenue around 4 a.m.

No one was injured. When police showed up, the man had left the scene in a vehicle.

Officers found the driver and tried to stop him before a chase ensued. Police said the chase was "authorized per policy."

The driver headed west on Interstate 94, prompting the Minnesota State Patrol to join the chase. It ended when the driver exited the interstate in Minneapolis.

Police said the man inside the vehicle had an apparent gunshot wound, and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries.

"Due to the nature of this incident, we requested the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to handle the investigation," the SPPD said.

The BCA said it is only investigating the chase, not the initial break-in call.