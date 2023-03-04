Watch CBS News
Crime

Man injured in north Minneapolis shooting, 2 arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of March 4, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of March 4, 2023 01:13

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was injured in a shooting outside the 200 Club early Saturday, and two people have been arrested.

Police say the victim was trying to leave the bar around 2:20 a.m. when he was approached by a man, who fired at him. The suspect then fled the scene in another car.

Officials gathered descriptions of the suspect and the car that fled. They found two people matching the descriptions near West 61st Street and Wentworth Avenue. They were taken into custody on suspicion of assault and carrying weapons without a permit.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 12:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.