Man injured in north Minneapolis shooting, 2 arrested

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was injured in a shooting outside the 200 Club early Saturday, and two people have been arrested.

Police say the victim was trying to leave the bar around 2:20 a.m. when he was approached by a man, who fired at him. The suspect then fled the scene in another car.

Officials gathered descriptions of the suspect and the car that fled. They found two people matching the descriptions near West 61st Street and Wentworth Avenue. They were taken into custody on suspicion of assault and carrying weapons without a permit.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating.