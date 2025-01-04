Man injured, dog dies in structure fire in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Minn. — A man was injured and a dog died after a house fire in Rice Lake.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that fire happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on the 4200 block of Schultz Road.

The homeowner was able to make it to a neighbor's residence, but his dog was unaccounted for. The dog was later found dead inside the home.

Officials say the homeowner suffered possible smoke inhalation and had burns on his hands. He was attended by medical personnel then taken to a hospital in Duluth.

There is no reason to suspect foul play, according to officials. The homeowner was offered assistance from the Red Cross.