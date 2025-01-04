Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Man injured, dog dies in structure fire in Rice Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning Digital Headlines: Jan. 4, 2025
Morning Digital Headlines: Jan. 4, 2025 01:11

RICE LAKE, Minn. — A man was injured and a dog died after a house fire in Rice Lake. 

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that fire happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on the 4200 block of Schultz Road. 

The homeowner was able to make it to a neighbor's residence, but his dog was unaccounted for. The dog was later found dead inside the home. 

Officials say the homeowner suffered possible smoke inhalation and had burns on his hands. He was attended by medical personnel then taken to a hospital in Duluth. 

There is no reason to suspect foul play, according to officials. The homeowner was offered assistance from the Red Cross. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.