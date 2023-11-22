Watch CBS News
Man injured attempting to save items from St. Louis County garage fire

By Riley Moser

BREVATOR TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 64-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a garage fire Wednesday afternoon in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the Cloquet Area Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire on the 3500 block of Nelson Road in Brevator Township at 3:29 p.m.

The man was injured attempting to save items from the detached garage as it was burning, according to the sheriff's office. He was transported by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital and is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire upon arrival.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal and investigators with the SLSO are looking into the cause of the fire. No foul play is suspected.

Brevator Township is located about 20 miles west of Duluth.

