Watch CBS News
Crime

Man in serious condition after Brooklyn Center shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Public safety commissioner explains Minnesota's new red flag law
Public safety commissioner explains Minnesota's new red flag law 02:36

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot in Brooklyn Center on Friday night.

According to Brooklyn Center police, officers were called to the 5100 block of Xerxes Avenue, and when they went inside the home, found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Witnesses said the man confronted a vehicle on the street and was shot. Police added that they found 20 bullet casings at the scene, along with a gun.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No one has been arrested.

Note: The above video first aired on Jan. 7, 2024

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 12:39 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.