Man in serious condition after Brooklyn Center shooting

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot in Brooklyn Center on Friday night.

According to Brooklyn Center police, officers were called to the 5100 block of Xerxes Avenue, and when they went inside the home, found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Witnesses said the man confronted a vehicle on the street and was shot. Police added that they found 20 bullet casings at the scene, along with a gun.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No one has been arrested.

Note: The above video first aired on Jan. 7, 2024