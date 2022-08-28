Man hospitalized with severe burns after house explosion in Crystal

CRYSTAL, Minn. -- Police say a man was hospitalized with severe burns after a house exploded in Crystal Sunday afternoon.

The explosion occurred just after noon on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North, according to the Crystal Police Department.

A severely burned man was found inside the home and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Police said gas and fire officials indicated there is no threat to other homes in the neighborhood.