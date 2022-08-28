Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Man hospitalized with severe burns after house explosion in Crystal

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 28, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 28, 2022 00:55

CRYSTAL, Minn. -- Police say a man was hospitalized with severe burns after a house exploded in Crystal Sunday afternoon.

The explosion occurred just after noon on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North, according to the Crystal Police Department.

A severely burned man was found inside the home and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Police said gas and fire officials indicated there is no threat to other homes in the neighborhood.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 2:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.