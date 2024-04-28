Man hospitalized with grave injuries after south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A man shot Saturday night in Minneapolis is now fighting for his life at a hospital, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 2900 block of Blaisdell Avenue South, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

WCCO

The man was standing outside when someone in a vehicle shot him, according to police. Officers found him with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.