Man hospitalized with grave injuries after south Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — A man shot Saturday night in Minneapolis is now fighting for his life at a hospital, police said.
The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 2900 block of Blaisdell Avenue South, the Minneapolis Police Department said.
The man was standing outside when someone in a vehicle shot him, according to police. Officers found him with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.