Man hospitalized with grave injuries after south Minneapolis shooting

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A man shot Saturday night in Minneapolis is now fighting for his life at a hospital, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 2900 block of Blaisdell Avenue South, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

raw-sat-0427-shooting-2900-block-of-blaisdell-wcco-pool-blake.jpg
WCCO

The man was standing outside when someone in a vehicle shot him, according to police. Officers found him with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.

First published on April 28, 2024 / 11:02 AM CDT

