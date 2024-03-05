Man hospitalized after shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man is expected to survive after being shot in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue East around 8:30 p.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department.

A man in his early 20s was shot in the chest and taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

"We are investigating the circumstances of how he was shot and who is responsible," police said.

