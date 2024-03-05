Watch CBS News
Crime

Man hospitalized after shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 5, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 5, 2024 02:52

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man is expected to survive after being shot in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue East around 8:30 p.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department.

A man in his early 20s was shot in the chest and taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

"We are investigating the circumstances of how he was shot and who is responsible," police said.

READ MORE: Cloquet motel shooter was likely high on meth, did not know victims, police say

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 6:51 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.