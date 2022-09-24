Man hospitalized after report of stabbing on Metro Transit bus, no arrests
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is in the hospital after a reported stabbing on a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis Friday.
According to Metro Transit police, officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to the report of a stabbing on a northbound Route 5 bus near Seventh Street and Oak Lake.
MnDOT cameras showed emergency responders at the scene.
A man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
Police are searching for a suspect.
