Man hospitalized after report of stabbing on Metro Transit bus, no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is in the hospital after a reported stabbing on a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis Friday.

According to Metro Transit police, officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to the report of a stabbing on a northbound Route 5 bus near Seventh Street and Oak Lake.

MnDOT cameras showed emergency responders at the scene.

CBS

A man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect.