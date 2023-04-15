Man hit by school bus in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man is in the hospital after he was hit by a school bus downtown Saturday morning.

Officers with MPD say they found a man who had been hit by a school bus at the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and 7th Street North shortly before noon.

The man was transported to HCMC to be treated for unspecified injuries, according to police.

The bus driver remained on the scene.

MPD is investigating the incident.