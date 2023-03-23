Watch CBS News
Man gravely injured in south Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is gravely injured after a shooting in south Minneapolis Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Chicago Avenue around 11:15 p.m., per the Minneapolis Police Department. The victim was found inside a residence with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

raw-thu-mpls-shooting-chicago-ave-boeke-032323.jpg
CBS News

The shooter fired from outside the residence, police said, but no one has been arrested. Police are investigating.

wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

First published on March 23, 2023 / 7:28 AM

