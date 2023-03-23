Man gravely injured in south Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is gravely injured after a shooting in south Minneapolis Wednesday night, according to police.
The shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Chicago Avenue around 11:15 p.m., per the Minneapolis Police Department. The victim was found inside a residence with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The shooter fired from outside the residence, police said, but no one has been arrested. Police are investigating.
