Man found shot to death inside SUV in north Minneapolis

Man found shot to death inside SUV in north Minneapolis

Man found shot to death inside SUV in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on the 700 block of Oliver Avenue North around 2:40 a.m. They found a man in his 30s dead in the front passenger seat of an SUV.

Police said a 911 caller saw a man in a hoodie leaving the scene after the shooting.

This is the 49th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

About two hours earlier and half a mile north, a hail of gunfire hit homes and the Minneapolis Police Department's 4th Precinct. Police arrested three people in connection with that shooting.