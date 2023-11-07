Man found shot inside BMW in northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was found shot inside a BMW in northeast Minneapolis early Tuesday, according to police.

A reported shooting brought officers to Second Street Northeast and Third Avenue Northeast around 12:40 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Officers found a man in his 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound inside a black BMW. They pulled him out and tried to treat him until an ambulance arrived and took him to Hennepin Healthcare.

No one has been arrested, police said, and the investigation continues.

