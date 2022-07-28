Watch CBS News
Man found dead on St. Cloud lawn

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A man was found dead on a lawn in a residential St. Cloud neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were called to the 800 block of 8th Avenue North at 5:12 a.m., where they found "an unresponsive male who was lying on the grass in a yard." He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Troy Michael Kapol. He was from St. Cloud, but he didn't live at the residence where he was discovered.

Police say Kapol didn't show "obvious signs of trauma." The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will perform his autopsy.  

