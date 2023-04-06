Man found dead in South St. Paul residence, investigation underway

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after police found a man dead inside a residence in South St. Paul Wednesday evening.

A report of a deceased person inside a home on the 300 block of First Avenue South came in just after 6 p.m., the city's police department said. Responding officers found the man inside, declaring him dead of "unknown causes."

Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

Authorities said there is no "threat or danger to the public" at this time.