Man found dead in South St. Paul residence, investigation underway

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. --  An investigation is underway after police found a man dead inside a residence in South St. Paul Wednesday evening.

A report of a deceased person inside a home on the 300 block of First Avenue South came in just after 6 p.m., the city's police department said. Responding officers found the man inside, declaring him dead of "unknown causes."

Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

Authorities said there is no "threat or danger to the public" at this time.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 10:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

