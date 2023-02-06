Watch CBS News
Man found dead at transit center in Washington County

NEWPORT, Minn. -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a transit center in Newport.

The man's body was found at about 11 a.m. Monday. Deputies found a dead man slumped over the driver's seat of an SUV.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and said it does not appear to have been a random incident.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. Police ask anyone with information to call 651-430-7884.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also involved in the investigation.

