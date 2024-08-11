Man fleeing from St. Paul police struck by car on Interstate 35E

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say a driver struck a man trying to flee from officers on a Twin Cities freeway early Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Klainert Street in St. Paul for a domestic incident just after 12 p.m., according to the city's police department.

Upon the officers' arrival, the suspect fled on a bicycle down Wheelock Parkway, toward southbound Interstate 35E. The man was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the roadway, police say.

The suspect suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment. The St. Paul Police Department says he was then booked into the Ramsey County Jail for previous warrants and for fleeing police.

No other injuries were reported.