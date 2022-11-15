Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.
The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said.
They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.
The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.
No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
