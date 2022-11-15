Watch CBS News
Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.

The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. 

They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.

The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.

No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.

First published on November 15, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

