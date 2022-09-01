Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a killing that took place in the North End neighborhood Wednesday night.

Someone shot and killed a man near Rice Street and Manitoba Avenue last night around 10 p.m.

Investigators said they don't have a lot of information, and are asking anyone who might know something to give them a call.

Police said this is their 24th homicide investigation of the year.  

First published on September 1, 2022 / 5:29 AM

