Man fatally shot inside northeast Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man was shot to death inside a northeast Minneapolis bar Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. at the Spring Street Tavern on Monroe Street Northeast. The victim was a man in his 30s.

CBS News

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other and the shooting followed an altercation inside the bar.

Police said witnesses detained the suspect, a man in his 40s. He was hospitalized from injuries received in the altercation and will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail after treatment.

This marks the 75th homicide of the year in Minneapolis, police said.