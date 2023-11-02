Watch CBS News
Man, dog, pig die in Columbia Heights house fire

By Steve Swanson, Beret Leone

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — A man and two of his pets, a dog and a pig, are dead after a house fire in Columbia Heights early Thursday morning.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at the home on the 4600 block of Seventh Street Northeast. Heavy smoke and flames were showing when firefighters first arrived.

Firefighters ended up breaking a window to get to the man who was inside. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.  

The sheriff's office says a dog and a pig were also found dead inside the home, and they are still searching for a duck as of early Thursday afternoon.

Hearing someone died is a scare for nearby neighbors.

For lack of a better word, it sucks," said neighbor David Lickness. "Any loss of any life is not a good thing, especially this way. It was a shock." 

Although investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, Columbia Heights Fire Chief Charlie Thompson says situations like this showcase the importance of having proper fire alarms.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation.

