Watch CBS News
Local News

Man Dies Swerving Around Deer on Motorcycle, Passenger Injured

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 5, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 5, 2023 00:56

SIREN, Wis. -- A motorcyclist has died and their passenger has been injured after the driver attempted to maneuver away from two deer on the road.

Yesterday, around 10 a.m. the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on STH 27/70 in Wisconsin. 

According to the Sawyer County news release, the county sheriff's deputies responded with its ambulance service, two fire departments, and a helicopter. 

The 63-year-old driver lost control of the motorcycle and skidded down the state route going eastbound. He died at the scene because of his sustained injuries. 

A passenger on the motorcycle, a 45-year-old woman, had been transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She is getting treated for injuries.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner continue to investigate the crash.  

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 12:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.