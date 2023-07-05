Man Dies Swerving Around Deer on Motorcycle, Passenger Injured

SIREN, Wis. -- A motorcyclist has died and their passenger has been injured after the driver attempted to maneuver away from two deer on the road.

Yesterday, around 10 a.m. the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on STH 27/70 in Wisconsin.

According to the Sawyer County news release, the county sheriff's deputies responded with its ambulance service, two fire departments, and a helicopter.

The 63-year-old driver lost control of the motorcycle and skidded down the state route going eastbound. He died at the scene because of his sustained injuries.

A passenger on the motorcycle, a 45-year-old woman, had been transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She is getting treated for injuries.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner continue to investigate the crash.