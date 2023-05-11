Man dies from "homicidal violence" at Thief River Falls workplace, police say

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – Police say a person died due to "homicidal violence" at a business in Thief River Falls Tuesday.

Thief River Falls police officers and Pennington County Sheriff's deputies were called just after 10 p.m. to Digi-Key Corporation, on the 700 block of Brooks Avenue South, on a report of a man found dead.

A man was taken into custody in connection to the homicide. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

According to the business, the incident occurred outside the building and the deceased man was found outside the building.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.