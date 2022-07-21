Watch CBS News
Man dies days after shooting in north Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was shot in north Minneapolis last weekend has died.

The 28-year-old man was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 3 p.m. Saturday at 21st and Bryant avenues, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. He was taken to a hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

Police said a 911 caller found the man in front of a vehicle, but they have no other information about the shooting.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the man.

Police said this is the 48th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

