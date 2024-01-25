Man dies at hospital after shooting in north Minneapolis, no arrests announced

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's northside late Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers from the Fourth Precinct responded shortly before midnight to reports of shots fired on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue North.

As police were responding, a 47-year-old man arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

RELATED: First licensed Somali-owned day care in state damaged in south Minneapolis fire



Officers discovered the possible scene of the shooting near the 2400 block of Washington Avenue. Investigators processed the scene and collected evidence.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The deceased man's identity will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS or online. All tips are anonymous. Tipsters may be eligible for a financial reward if the tip leads to an arrest and conviction.