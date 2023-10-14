Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis, no arrests
MINNEAPOLIS — A man died early Saturday morning after a shooting in Minneapolis.
According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter report around 1:30 a.m. They arrived at the alley behind the 2500 block of 17th Avenue South and found a man, unconscious, with a gunshot wound.
Officers performed CPR, but he died at the scene.
No one has been arrested. The shooting is under investigation.
The man's name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.
