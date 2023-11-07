Man dies after north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man died at the hospital after being shot in north Minneapolis Monday afternoon.

A ShotSpotter activation brought officers to the 3300 block of Dupont Avenue North Around 4:45 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found a man with a gunshot wound and attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he died.

Police said there have been no arrests. The shooting is being investigated.

The man has not been publicly identified.