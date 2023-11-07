Man dies after north Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man died at the hospital after being shot in north Minneapolis Monday afternoon.
A ShotSpotter activation brought officers to the 3300 block of Dupont Avenue North Around 4:45 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found a man with a gunshot wound and attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he died.
READ MORE: O'Hara reflects on first year as Minneapolis police chief: "You can't shake up a police department without actually shaking it up"
Police said there have been no arrests. The shooting is being investigated.
The man has not been publicly identified.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.