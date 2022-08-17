Man dies after crashing into tree in rural Itasca County

STOKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died after he crashed into a tree Tuesday afternoon in Itasca County.

Officers responded to the crash on Highway 6 around 4:56 p.m.

According to the police, Arthur Rajala of Coleraine was traveling southbound in his GMC Yukon when he crossed the centerline. His car went into a ditch before hitting a tree.

Police say Rajala was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.