Man dies after crashing into tree in rural Itasca County
STOKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died after he crashed into a tree Tuesday afternoon in Itasca County.
Officers responded to the crash on Highway 6 around 4:56 p.m.
According to the police, Arthur Rajala of Coleraine was traveling southbound in his GMC Yukon when he crossed the centerline. His car went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
Police say Rajala was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.
