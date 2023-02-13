Man dies after being found seriously hurt outside Brooklyn Park home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A man is dead after he was found seriously injured and lying on the ground early Sunday morning outside a Brooklyn Park home.

Police say officers were called to the 8600 block of Tessman Circle just after 3 a.m., where they found the victim. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The people inside the home are cooperating with the investigation. Police say they're not looking for any suspects.