Man collides with deer on motorcycle, suffers minor injuries

SWAN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 54-year-old man and 12-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries after colliding with a deer on a motorcycle.

The incident happened on Monday night in Swan River Township at approximately 8:21 p.m.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the motorcycle -- a Sauk Rapids man -- was traveling south on Great River Road when he struck a deer.

The man and his juvenile passenger were transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and then later released.

There has been no word on whether or not Morrison County will open up an investigation into the incident.