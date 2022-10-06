Man charged in 3 shootings, 1 fatal, near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in three separate shootings, one of which was fatal.

The fatal shooting occurred Sept. 22 near East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue, at about 9:30 a.m. Police arrived to find a concerned citizen attempting to perform chest compressions on the victim, but he died on the scene. Investigators said he had been shot in the back.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance from a nearby convenience store showed the person who shot the victim, who was later identified as 24-year-old Michael Green of St. Paul.

An employee at the store told police that the shooter resembled a man who had been beaten in the store the week before, and was involved in a separate shooting that same day -- Sept. 16.

The surveillance video from that day showed the shooter being attacked by a larger man. About two hours later, the shooter came back and fired about 20 rounds at the attacker and others gathered in front of the convenience store. No one was struck in that incident.

The next day, the shooter came back and again fired at a group of people in front of the store, this time striking one person in the leg.

Shell casings from the various incidents were compared and found to match, the complaint says. After running plates, authorities took Darius Dontay Sharp, of Minneapolis, into custody.

He is now charged with second-degree unpremeditated murder, and two charges of first-degree attempted murder.