Man arrested after shots fired outside Prior Lake home
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake say a man was arrested and no one was injured after shots were fired outside a home early Wednesday.
Multiple 911 calls about gunshots brought officers to the 3600 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest just before 2:30 a.m., the Prior Lake Police Department said.
Police said they saw "activity in the yard outside the house" and heard more shots being fired nearby.
Officers took a man into custody and recovered a handgun.
Police said there is no threat to the public.
