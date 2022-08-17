Watch CBS News
Man arrested after shots fired outside Prior Lake home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake say a man was arrested and no one was injured after shots were fired outside a home early Wednesday.

Multiple 911 calls about gunshots brought officers to the 3600 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest just before 2:30 a.m., the Prior Lake Police Department said.

Police said they saw "activity in the yard outside the house" and heard more shots being fired nearby.

Officers took a man into custody and recovered a handgun.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

