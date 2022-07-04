Watch CBS News
Man arrested in July 2021 drive-by shooting death in Cass Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that happened in northern Minnesota nearly a year ago.

Thirty-four-year-old Diego Gasca was hit by gunfire while standing in a yard in Cass Lake during a house party on July 5, 2021, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Gasca was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, the sheriff's office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested a 46-year-old Cass Lake man in connection with Gasca's killing. The arrested man has not yet been formally charged, and authorities did not publicly identify him.

