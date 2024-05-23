Watch CBS News
Man arrested in Owatonna hit-and-run involving woman, child

By Alicia Esteban

OWATONNA, Minn. - Police say a 36-year-old driver has been arrested for striking a woman in Owatonna while she carried a 2-year-old. 

The Owatonna Police Department says Scott Pfeifer hit Carly Simmons and the toddler before driving off. It happened on Tuesday just after 9 p.m. at North Oak Avenue and Rose Street as Simmons and the child walked across the intersection.

The toddler sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester. Simmons was also injured in the incident.  

Detectives say they were able to identify Pfeifer's car through camera footage from a local business. They say the vehicle ran a red light.  

Authorities say Pfeifer was later seen by surveillance systems on two other businesses before arriving at a gas station and purchasing a car wash. 

Police say Pfeifer was arrested Tuesday and claimed he thought he hit garbage, not a person. 

Pfeifer was charged with a felony and two misdemeanors. 

