Man arrested in Owatonna hit-and-run involving woman, child

OWATONNA, Minn. - Police say a 36-year-old driver has been arrested for striking a woman in Owatonna while she carried a 2-year-old.

The Owatonna Police Department says Scott Pfeifer hit Carly Simmons and the toddler before driving off. It happened on Tuesday just after 9 p.m. at North Oak Avenue and Rose Street as Simmons and the child walked across the intersection.

The toddler sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester. Simmons was also injured in the incident.

Detectives say they were able to identify Pfeifer's car through camera footage from a local business. They say the vehicle ran a red light.

Authorities say Pfeifer was later seen by surveillance systems on two other businesses before arriving at a gas station and purchasing a car wash.

Police say Pfeifer was arrested Tuesday and claimed he thought he hit garbage, not a person.

Pfeifer was charged with a felony and two misdemeanors.