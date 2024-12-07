Watch CBS News
Minnesota man arrested for first-degree assault following shooting Golden Valley

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A Minnesota man has been arrested following a shooting that injured one person at a Golden Valley residence on Thursday.

At approximately 8:53 p.m. on Dec. 5, officers responded to a call about a male going door-to-door knocking near the 5200 block of Circle Down. 

Officers found a man at the scene who appeared to be "under the influence of some type of drug" and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, said a press release from the Golden Valley Police Department. 

The man was treated and released from the hospital on Friday where he was immediately booked into the Hennepin County Detention Center.

Medical personnel at North Memorial Health-Maple Grove Hospital later reported to police that a female patient was receiving care for a gunshot wound to her leg. The woman said she was shot, by the man police found knocking on doors, at a friend's house. 

The woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officers say they detained multiple people inside the home where the shooting occurred as they tried to obtain a warrant to locate the weapon. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

